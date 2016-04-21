Charli XCX's Spring '16 Collection for Boohoo Is the Definition of Eclectic

Charli XCX doesn’t exactly play it safe when it comes to her creative endeavors, so for her spring 2016 collection for Boohoo.com the English pop star seems to have let her imaginative side take over. Following a ‘90s-driven fall collection, the “Boom Clap” singer’s sophomore selection for the e-retailer offers a colorful mix of affordable pieces that speak to the 23-year-old’s boundary-pushing style.

There’s a lace-stitched, flower child look (above) in the mix along with a latex-like pink dress (perfect for a late night out) and an anything-but-subtle animal-print gray piece with matching pumps and a wraparound neck design. In addition, the collection, which drops next month with clothing beginning at $14, shoes at $52, and accessories at $14, includes more crop tops, velvet pieces, fringe kimonos, and spring-ready frocks perfect for a daytime outing.

“I’m in love with this spring collection and it’s been great to get back in designing with the boohoo team. This collection has moved on from the ‘90s to a more Y2K zone,” she said in a statement. “There are metallic—it’s sexy and super wearable. There’s also a few festival moments in the collection but with a ‘70s runaways twist—tied tops and flared trousers. I’m so excited for my fans to wear it and I can’t wait to wear it on stage myself.”

Rock on, Charli.