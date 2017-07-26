Charli XCX Directs Joe Jonas and All the Hotties in New “Boys” Music Video

You’re not a pop star unless you sing about boys. Britney Spears did it. Lady Gaga did it. Taylor Swift’s entire discography is essentially about boys.

So it’s only natural that for her latest musical venture, badass British singer Charli XCX turned to the topic. On Thursday, she not only dropped a new single titled—wait for it—“Boys,” but also released a hot music video starring a cast of cute, sexy, and funny guys we’d happily watch again and again. The best part? She told the boys what to do and directed the music video herself.

Across a series of Instagram posts teasing the project, Charli shared images of herself and heartthrobs like Justin Bieber that look like they were pulled straight out of a diary.

some of my fav boys / girls in music 💕🔥by @eolhcsheppard A post shared by CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) on Jul 20, 2017 at 5:09am PDT

BOYS VIDEO OUT 2DAY ANGELS!!!! 8PM UK TIME!!!! DIRECTED BY MEEEEEE!!!!!! 💕 A post shared by CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) on Jul 26, 2017 at 4:48am PDT

BOYS VIDEO OUT 2DAY ANGELS!!!! 8PM UK TIME!!!! DIRECTED BY MEEEEEE!!!!!! 💕 A post shared by CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) on Jul 26, 2017 at 4:47am PDT

As for the video, well, it’s epic. Charli cast a crew of male musicians and stars that could fill the lineup of a major festival: Joe Jonas, Cameron Dallas, Charlie Puth, Brendan Urie, Amine, G Easy, Jack Antonoff, Diplo, Joey Badass, Flume, Mark Ronson, Portugal—The Man, MNEK, MS MR, The Libertines, Tinie Tempah, Ty Dolla Sign, Vance Joy, Wiz Khalifa, Will.i.am, and even social media sensation The Fat Jew.

RELATED VIDEO: Taylor Swift's First Instagram in Months Is All About Selena Gomez

Jonas kicks off the video, eating a fine display of pancakes and looking fine in a maroon robe. From there, the boys play with their toys, eat cereal, brush their teeth, get a haircut, and simply act like themselves while Charli’s soothing voice hovers. Of course, the singer herself makes a seconds-long appearance toward the end too.

RELATED: According to Sisqo, Thongs Are Back—But Never Left

Watch the full video above—and prepare to have this one in your head all day.