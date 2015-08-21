Charli XCX to Design a Fashion Collection with Boohoo

Much like Charli XCX's hit song "Boom Clap," our hearts went boom clap when we found out the 23-year-old English singer-songwriter was venturing into design. She has joined forces with UK high-street retailer boohoo.com to launch three fashion collections over the span of 18 months that are inspired by her '90s aesthetic (think: matching separates, graphic knits, and sleek dresses).

"I had so much fun designing pieces for boohoo.com’s holiday collection," says Charli XCX. " I can't wait to get it out there and to wear it myself. It’s a fun, bold and electrifying collection and I hope everyone loves it!"

The first of the three will roll out with 20 designs, along with a curated selection of accessories, Oct. 26 on boohoo.com—just ahead of holiday season shopping.

'We are thrilled to be collaborating with Charli XCX and to be the first fashion brand to work with her in this way. Our customers love her music and her style as such; she is a perfect fit for the brand," say booho.com CEOs Carol Kane and Mahmud Kamani. "The synergy between music and fashion grows stronger daily and at boohoo.com, we are excited to be able to help further bridge this gap and bring some amazing fashion to our customers at very affordable prices. Charli will be designing the collection and we will be sharing our fashion experience with her to develop a range fans and customers alike will love."

And, as it turns out, the punk-pop star has always had a thing for fashion design—she tweeted about her "fashion designer" phase after the announcement went public. We're just as excited as she is!

I remember when I was little and I went through my "fashion designer" phase... I'm totally reliving that rn!! can't wait for u to see this 💖 — CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) August 21, 2015

