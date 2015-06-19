See Beyoncé's Touching Tribute to the Victims of the Charleston Tragedy

Beyoncé took to Instagram to pay an emotional tribute to the nine victims of the shooting that took place Wednesday night at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C. The singer posted a simple but moving video—a photo of the church with the names of the victims playing over it.
"My heart is with the families, loved ones, and all of those affected by the senseless tragedy in Charleston. May they rest in peace," she captioned the clip (below).
Beyoncé isn't the only celeb who has used social media to express their condolensces over the horrific crime. See more below.
Plane landed, turned on my phone, and my heart dropped to the floor. Charleston... This is an unbearable loss of lives and innocence.— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 18, 2015
Charleston. My heart hurts.— John Legend (@johnlegend) June 18, 2015
I'm praying #CharlestonShooting— chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) June 18, 2015