See Beyoncé's Touching Tribute to the Victims of the Charleston Tragedy

Rita Kokshanian
Jun 19, 2015 @ 4:15 pm

Beyoncé took to Instagram to pay an emotional tribute to the nine victims of the shooting that took place Wednesday night at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C. The singer posted a simple but moving video—a photo of the church with the names of the victims playing over it.

"My heart is with the families, loved ones, and all of those affected by the senseless tragedy in Charleston. May they rest in peace," she captioned the clip (below).

 

A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jun 18, 2015 at 9:32pm PDT

Beyoncé isn't the only celeb who has used social media to express their condolensces over the horrific crime. See more below.

A photo posted by January Jones (@januaryjones) on

Went looking for something to post that might help me breathe. #CharlestonShooting

A photo posted by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on

#blacklivesmatter

A photo posted by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on

