See Beyoncé's Touching Tribute to the Victims of the Charleston Tragedy

Beyoncé took to Instagram to pay an emotional tribute to the nine victims of the shooting that took place Wednesday night at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C. The singer posted a simple but moving video—a photo of the church with the names of the victims playing over it.

"My heart is with the families, loved ones, and all of those affected by the senseless tragedy in Charleston. May they rest in peace," she captioned the clip (below).

A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jun 18, 2015 at 9:32pm PDT

Beyoncé isn't the only celeb who has used social media to express their condolensces over the horrific crime. See more below.

My heart is filled with sadness. I am praying for #charleston and for this whole country, that we can try and heal the deep wounds we have lived with for far too long. A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jun 19, 2015 at 1:19am PDT

A photo posted by January Jones (@januaryjones) on Jun 18, 2015 at 10:16am PDT

Went looking for something to post that might help me breathe. #CharlestonShooting A photo posted by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Jun 18, 2015 at 2:43pm PDT

#blacklivesmatter A photo posted by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Jun 19, 2015 at 11:07am PDT

Plane landed, turned on my phone, and my heart dropped to the floor. Charleston... This is an unbearable loss of lives and innocence. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 18, 2015

Charleston. My heart hurts. — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 18, 2015

RELATED: Beyoncé Visits Haiti with the U.N.