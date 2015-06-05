Bid on Original Kate Moss Photo Prints and Help Abandoned Circus Elephants

Fashion luminaries, musicians, and artists have donated pieces for an online auction hoping to raise $500,000 to build a safe haven in the South of France for some 600 elephants. As more countries ban the use of the pachyderms in circuses who have nowhere to go.

Lots include a photographic print by fashion photographer Corinne Day of Kate Moss from the Face magazine shoot that launched the model's career in 1990, two more 1990 photographic prints of Moss by Kate Garner (one is pictured above), a Vivienne Westwood bag and blazer donated by the designer, a hat donated by its designer milliner Stephen Jones (below), and a Gitte Meldgaard photo of Dita Von Teese.

Courtesy Stephen Jones

RELATED: Kate Moss and Cara Delevigne Tag-Team in Mango’s Fall Campaign

Meanwhile musicians Patti Smith, Yoko Ono, and Ronnie Wood have all donated artworks they've created and other items include a silkscreen piece featuring an elephant by artist Dave White (below). Most reserve prices are in the mid-three figures, with some lots starting at $160.

Dave White

The online auction runs until June 9. To view the collection and submit bids, visit roseberys.co.uk and get more information on Elephant Haven at elephanthaven.org.

RELATED: Vivienne Westwood and Opening Ceremony’s '70s-Inspired World’s End Collaboration