Brad Womack may not have handed The Bachelor contestant Chantal O’Brien the final rose on the season finale last night, but she still shined all season. We dug through all the episodes to find her signature style moments, and put together a selection of them. From the hunter green finale dress by David Meister (shown) to jewel-tone dresses for one-on-one dates to even cute workout clothes, see our top O’Brien looks in the gallery.

MORE: Emily's Finale Dress Details!