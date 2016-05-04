Watch the Completely Charming Interview Between an Autistic Girl and Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum is an interview pro (he's Channing freaking Tatum, after all), but it's safe to say the actor's latest one-on-one is unlike any he's ever done—and it just might be our favorite ever.

The actor sat down with Carly Fleischmann, a 21-year-old who is autistic and nonverbal, for the premiere episode of her new web series, Speechless with Carly Fleischmann. The host admits that not only has it always been her dream to be a talk show host, but she's also a huge fan of Tatum. Talk about kicking things off with a bang.

RELATED: Doting Husband Channing Tatum Posts a Series of Breathtaking Photos of Jenna Dewan Tatum

Fleischmann types her questions out throughout the interview, and each one is bolder than the last. From asking the Magic Mike star if he'll divorce wife Jenna Dewan Tatum for her to breaching the subject of how many girls would take Tatum home at the end of the night when he was a male stripper, Fleischmann left no stone unturned—and Tatum was completely enamored by her. Watch their full interview above. We promise, you won't be able to keep the smile off your face.