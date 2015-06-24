Channing Tatum as a High School Body Builder Will Make Your Wednesday

Rita Kokshanian
Jun 24, 2015

You've never seen Channing Tatum quite like this before. Although catching a glimpse of the Magic Mike XXL actor sans shirt is pretty common (he does spend a good part of the movie showing off his glorious abs), an image recently surfaced of a high school-aged Tatum contending in a—wait for it—bodybuilding competition. 

In the photo (above), a very bronzed Tatum is seen flexing his muscles in skimpy black briefs. People reports that the actor competed in a bodybuilding competition at Tampa Catholic High School in Tampa, Fla., in 1998. Although it's unclear whether or not he took home the prize, we now know that Tatum has been working on his head-turning physique for quite some time now—and for that, we thank him.

