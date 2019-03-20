Channing Tatum Is Now a Blonde

Image zoom Taylor Hill/WireImage

Lately, female celebs aren't the only ones dyeing their hair platinum blonde. While Ansel Elgort, Zayn Malek, Pete Davidson, and Zac Efron have all recently gone lighter, Channing Tatum has been able to resist the siren call of bleach — until now.

The Magic Mike star just bleached his buzzed hair platinum and asked his Instagram followers to weigh in on his new hair color on his Instagram Story. He captioned the selfie of his blonde hair, "Bad idea? Haha." There's a poll attached to the photo with "Yes" and "No" as answer options.

At the time of publication, the poll results on Tatum's snap are mixed. 58 percent of the star's followers voted "Yes," while 42 percent weren't feeling his platinum hair and went with "No."

His fans have also started a discussion about Tatum's new hair on Twitter.

Some were "good with the blonde."

Others thought his icy platinum shade and buzzcut make him look like Eminem.

Channing Tatum looks like Eminem with that new hair! I only went to his ig page just to vote yes that it was a bad idea. I don’t even follow him 😂 — Katy Murphy (@katymurfy) March 20, 2019

Even though Tatum asked his fans their thoughts on his hair change, he doesn't care about the haters. He followed the selfie on his IG Story with the disclaimer, "Well, bad ideas are sort of my thing. So...." Relatable to all of us who've spontaneously cut bangs or got highlights.

He didn't stop with the bleach. Once he was done with his own hair makeover, he styled his daughter's hair in two plaited pigtails. He showed off his braiding skills on his IG Story, too. We stan a celeb dad who takes hair risks and styles his kid's hair all in one night.

Tatum may not have any regrets, but his new hair color is high maintenance. Thankfully there's purple shampoo for that.