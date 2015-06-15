Channing Tatum and Matt Bomer Made an XXL Appearance at L.A.'s Gay Pride

The L.A. gay pride parade was a little bigger this year. In fact, it was extra extra large due to the appearance of cast members of the hotly anticipated Magic Mike XXL.
Castmembers Channing Tatum, Matt Bomer, and Adam Rodriguez surprised the crowd by riding down West Hollywood on a Magic Mike-themed float. They were accompanied by some professional (shirtless) dancers who definitely could hold their own on the stage with the Magic Mike men.
Fans, of course, went crazy and started sharing photos and video on social media. The men looked like they were having a ball dancing to Ginuwine's "Pony" and schmoozing with the crowd.
See Tatum show off his amazing moves and check out parade photos from the film's Instagram feed below:
Magic Mike XXL hits theaters July 1.