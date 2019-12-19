Channing Tatum and Jessie J Have Reportedly Split Up

Channing Tatum and Jessie J have reportedly broken up after just over a year of dating. Multiple sources told Us Weekly the couple have split, but remain friendly.

"Channing Tatum and Jessie J broke up about a month ago," one source told the publication. "They are still really close and still good friends."

Image zoom Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon, Raymond Hall/GC Images

Over a year ago, news broke that the two were dating, after he had split with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

Last November, Tatum publicly gushed over his then-girlfriend publicly, sharing a photo from one of her concerts, writing, "This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow."

Earlier this year, the singer recalled meeting Tatum's daughter for the first time, calling 6-year-old Avery "absolutely lovely."

RELATED: Channing Tatum Requested Professional Help to Work out His Co-Parenting with Jenna Dewan

"Chan and I got photographed before our relationship was even a thing and that created such pressure. We’ve needed time to get to know each other. We’ve just had our first holiday together, which was wonderful, but that’s all I’m saying…" she added at the time.