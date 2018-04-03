Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Split After Almost 9 Years of Marriage

It's over for Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum. The couple announced that they are splitting after nearly nine years of marriage.

They revealed the news in an exclusive statement to People. "Hey world! So…We have something we would like to share," they begin.

"First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into “alternative facts” So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.

We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna.”

The news will definitely come as a shock to fans. Just a few weeks ago, they attended the Kids' Choice Awards as a family, where Channing was promoting his new movie Smallfoot. They've also recently been active on social media, sharing several funny photos of themselves after Everly painted their faces. "When you fall asleep around a toddler,” Jenna captioned the Instagram.

In December, Channing wrote a sweet birthday message for his wife. "This creature is one more year beautiful. The transformation she invoked this year has been something they only write about in books of fairytale and magic. Your strength and grace ever-evolving,” he wrote. “By doing so you make everything around you grow- everything. And I am so very grateful for your lessons. Happy life day my love.”

The couple met on the set of the 2006 movie Step Up and began dating shortly after. They tied the knot in 2009. Channing and Jenna share one daughter together—Everly—who will turn five in May.