Channing Tatum's Proposal Prank Made Wife Jenna Cry, and Not the Good Kind of Tears

Eight years after tying the knot with Step Up co-star Jenna Dewan Tatum, Channing Tatum recalls the "pretty cruel" way he tried to surprise her with his proposal.

While speaking with BBC Radio 1 in an interview released on Wednesday, the star revealed the elaborate prank he pulled on his girlfriend at the time while planning to pop the question. "When I proposed to my wife I did something pretty cruel because I thought she was on to me," Tatum admitted to host Nick Grimshaw. "I basically told her I never wanted to get married to try to throw her off."

Unsurprisingly, Jenna didn't take the news too well. "I told her, 'I don't believe in the institution of marriage and I don't think I ever want to get married,'" the Lucky Logan actor dished. "She basically broke down crying."

VIDEO: Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum Tease the Step Up x Magic Mike Collab of Your Fantasies

He continued: "I thought, 'This is not going well at all' so I had to propose to her sooner rather than later."

Luckily for Tatum, he was able to remedy the situation in 2008 when he asked his his love to spend forever with him during an over-the-top celebration with their friends in Maui, Hawaii.

RELATED: Jenna Dewan Tatum on How She and Channing Spent Their 8th Anniversary

The rest is history for these lovebirds!