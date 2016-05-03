Doting Husband Channing Tatum Posts a Series of Breathtaking Photos of Jenna Dewan Tatum

Can we take a moment to appreciate Jenna Dewan Tatum's beauty? The actress is undeniably breathtaking, a fact that hasn't escaped her husband of seven years, Channing Tatum. In fact, her doting beau is so captivated by his wife that he took to Instagram to share a series of photos of her, and they are absolutely stunning.

In the photos, Dewan Tatum poses in a floor-length patterned dress with a shawl over it, her hair pulled elegantly back into a low updo. And if you weren't already convinced that the Magic Mike star is completely enamored by his wife and her drop-dead gorgeous looks, his captions will do the trick. "I mean queen like," he captioned the first, while he simply wrote "Yup," along with the second. Sometimes less is more, right, Channing?

I mean queen like. A photo posted by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on May 2, 2016 at 7:31pm PDT

Yup A photo posted by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on May 2, 2016 at 7:33pm PDT

Dancing in the woods A photo posted by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on May 2, 2016 at 7:38pm PDT

RELATED: 16 Times Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum Defined Couples Goals

This is far from the first time Tatum has taken to Instagram to photographically declare his love for his wife. In January, the actor took to the picture-sharing platform to post two gorgeous photos of Dewan Tatum, along with the sweetest captions.