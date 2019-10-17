Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Are Legally Single, But Not Officially Divorced

After the news of Jenna Dewan's pregnancy broke and Channing Tatum's poetry making the rounds online, the couple has another major milestone to overcome: divorce. According to The Blast, they're one step closer to legally splitting, but in the meantime, they've filed paperwork with the courts to be legally single, which grants them all the priveledges of being single, like ordering Grubhub for one but pretending that the pizza order is for two, and getting married, which is probably higher on their priority list than take-out shame.

In legal speak, the two are seeking to "bifurcate the status of their ongoing divorce," Elle adds. By doing so, they can still negotiate the terms and conditions of their divorce and live like they're single. Presumably, they're still figuring out exactly what to do with finances and custody of their daughter, Everly.

Tatum and Dewan aren't the first set of celebs to take on this complicated relationship status. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still in a bifurcated judgment, since they haven't finalized the details of their divorce, either. They filed their request back in April and are still ironing things out.

Dewan is expecting a child with her current boyfriend, Steve Kazee. She told People that while she wasn't really looking for another relationship after splitting from Tatum, things sort of lined up.

"I had kind of come to terms with, 'Okay, I need to accept that I need to start a new life.' I had no idea what I was looking for, and I was not at all looking for any kind of relationship," she said. "It was nothing I was looking for, but it was everything I needed, if that makes sense."