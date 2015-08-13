Jenna Dewan-Tatum Shares Cute Family Photo With Channing Tatum and Daughter on the Beach

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, and their daughter Everly, 2, are a picture-perfect family. The adorable trio have been on a getaway in Cabo San Lucas, where they had some major fun in the sun.

And to document their time at the beach, Dewan-Tatum shared a snap from their trip on Instagram, which she captioned: "Vacation has been amazing feeling so blessed and grateful." The 'gram shows the trio holding hands as the wade into the ocean, and it's almost too cute for words.

Vacation has been amazing feeling so blessed and grateful. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 A photo posted by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Aug 12, 2015 at 11:12am PDT

But this isn't the first time the family has shared a personal moment on social media—the parents debuted their little girl with a sweet photo after she was born.

