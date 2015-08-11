Channing Tatum Pays Tribute to Soldier Killed in Afghanistan Who He Met on USO Tour

Channing Tatum is paying his respects to the family of an Army Green Beret who was killed by an enemy attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday.

The Magic Mike XXL star took to Instagram on Monday to mourn the death of First Sergeant Peter Andrew McKenna, 35, who he met while on a USO tour in February.

"I'd like to offer my deepest condolences to the family of First Sergeant Peter Andrew McKenna, a brave soldier we had the honor of meeting in Afghanistan. He tragically lost his life in an attack on one of the bases we visited on @theuso tour back in February," he posted. "Let's always remember to thank the men and women who serve this county and so often sacrifice their own lives for ours."

RELATED: Sexy, Sweet, Stripperific! Channing Tatum Talks Marriage, Fatherhood and His Wild Ride to Fame

Tatum and McKenna posed for pictures together when the actor, along with his Magic Mike XXL costar Adam Rodriguez and actor Nick Zano, visited the NATO facility in Kabul as part of their USO tour earlier this year.

Sgt. McKenna, a 17-year Army veteran from Bristol, Rhode Island, was just one of the more than 1,500 troops the stars spent time with while visiting seven army bases and the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan.

The 7th Special Forces Group, to which McKenna was assigned, reported on Sunday that the Green Beret died Friday in Kabul during an attack on the NATO facility, after being struck by enemy small arms fire, according to the Pentagon.

McKenna had also served in Iraq and been awarded the Bronze Star with V device for heroism in combat operations, as well as the Meritorious Service Medal and the Army Commendation Medal.

PHOTOS: Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Had a Dance-Off