Channing Tatum’s 4-Year-Old Daughter Is Mimicking His Magic Mike Dance Moves

It sounds as though Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum have quite the little dancer on their hands. The actor, who stars in the new film Logan Lucky stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night and shared that while his daughter Everly doesn’t like Mom and Dad's movie Step Up, she has taken some cues from Channing’s other hit: Magic Mike.

“She was there for Magic Mike, a lot of it, and now her dancing is showing that she’s seen a lot of that. Like she’s around the house … I’m like, I didn’t teach her that,” he joked to host Jimmy Kimmel.

In fact, Channing has a brilliant plan to get Everly to enjoy one of his movies. Apparently, the 4-year-old doesn’t love when her dad does “voices,” so the actor wants to star in an animated film without his daughter’s knowledge.

“What I want to do is do an animated movie and not tell her that I’m in it and make her go see it, and if she likes it, I’m going to rub it in her face,” he joked. “I’m going to be like, ‘Yeah, that’s Daddy. You liked it.’ Mic drop.”

Aside from being a rising star on the dance floor, Everly also has some talents in painting. “This is a new artist that’s in town. Her name is ET. Yeah, it’s just my daughter,” he joked, showing off a tie that Evie had painted.

“She pretty much paints all my stuff, everything,” he told Kimmel. “I’m going to start selling these actually. One day I’ll wear the shoes. The shoes, we have Converse as well that we painted. I have like four or five pair of them.”

Hey, we’d buy a pair.