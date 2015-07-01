Channing Tatum Channels Madonna, Shows Off 7 Dance Moves in 30 Seconds

For Vanity Fair’s cover story, Channing Tatum showed off some of the dance moves that didn’t quite make it into Magic Mike XXL. The resulting video is 30 seconds of everything from the funky chicken to the hula, all set to Ginuwine’s “Pony” (of course). But perhaps the best moment is when Tatum gives Madonna herself a run for her money, voguing to near perfection.

In addition to honoring Gene Kelly in some soaking wet photos by Annie Leibovitz, Tatum also waxed philosophic about everything from urban ruins to his longtime obsession with Evel Knievel. Vanity Fair also blessed us with these GIFs, so you can watch Tatum vogue over and over and over again for eternity.

This article first appeared on EW.com. For more stories like this, visit ew.com now.

