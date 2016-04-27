Channing Tatum Had the Best Birthday Thanks to His Daughter and Wife

In case you forgot: Channing Tatum is one lucky dude. Reminding us once again just how cute their little family is, the studly actor's wife, Jenna Dewan Tatum, and their daughter, Everly, pulled out all the stops for their favorite guy's 36th birthday on Tuesday.

Jenna became the latest celeb to surprise a loved one with a horse by gifting her hunky husband with a rescue horse named Cajun. "Best birthday gift ever from my wifey," Channing wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of his new sorrel beauty:

Best birthday gift ever from my wifey A photo posted by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Apr 26, 2016 at 5:26pm PDT

The Magic Mike star also received a sweet Instagram shoutout from his partner, who posted an adorable photo of the couple at a campsite. "Happy birthday to my lifer," Jenna wrote in caption.

"To love someone deeply gives you strength. Being loved by someone deeply gives you courage." - Lao Tzu HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY LIFER ❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Apr 26, 2016 at 5:12pm PDT

Meanwhile, 2-year-old Everly may still be a bit young to give lavish birthday gifts, but that didn't stop her from giving her dad something very special: Braveheart-inspired face paint.

"Braveheart paint by Evie, new rescue horse named Cajun on a sunset ride," Channing captioned a video of himself showing off his war paint from the back of his noble steed. "Thanks for all the birthday wishes." Watch it here:

Braveheart paint by Evie, new rescue horse named Cajun on a sunset ride. Thanks for all the birthday wishes A video posted by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Apr 26, 2016 at 5:25pm PDT

Talk about birthday goals! No pressure, guys.