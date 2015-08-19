Channing Tatum Adopted a Horse and They Are Already BFFs

There's a new member of Channing Tatum's family—the Magic Mike XXL star has adopted a rescue horse. The actor announced the recent addition to his troop on Instagram this week, and shared a black-and-white photo that proves the pair are already best pals.

The snap shows Tatum holding a beer up to his new horse's nose (below), and he captioned the 'gram: "Meet "Smoke" my rescue horse. He loves beer! We're meant to be. (to be clear he just loves the smell)."

Meet "Smoke" my rescue horse. He loves beer! We're meant to be. (to be clear he just loves the smell) A photo posted by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Aug 17, 2015 at 9:25pm PDT

It looks like his 2-year-old daughter, Everly, will never have to ask for a pony! However, Smoke isn't the only animal in the Tatum household—they also have an adorable dog named Lulu, and the dad recently posted a video of them racing. Check it out here:

Morning ride. My lulu is so rad she lets me win. A video posted by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Aug 18, 2015 at 7:38pm PDT

