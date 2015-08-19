Channing Tatum Adopted a Horse and They Are Already BFFs

There's a new member of Channing Tatum's family—the Magic Mike XXL star has adopted a rescue horse. The actor announced the recent addition to his troop on Instagram this week, and shared a black-and-white photo that proves the pair are already best pals.
The snap shows Tatum holding a beer up to his new horse's nose (below), and he captioned the 'gram: "Meet "Smoke" my rescue horse. He loves beer! We're meant to be. (to be clear he just loves the smell)."
It looks like his 2-year-old daughter, Everly, will never have to ask for a pony! However, Smoke isn't the only animal in the Tatum household—they also have an adorable dog named Lulu, and the dad recently posted a video of them racing. Check it out here:
