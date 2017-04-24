Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum Tease the Step Up x Magic Mike Collab of Your Fantasies

Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum first captured our hearts with their palpable chemistry on the dance floor in 2006's Step Up.

Now with nearly eight years of marriage and 3-year-old daughter Everly between them, the lovebirds—who rarely perform together in public with the exception of the rare Lip Sync Battle appearance—are hinting that they may soon reunite onstage.

According to the Magic Mike alum, the question is not if the pair will be reprising their Step Up dance moves but when. He discussed the prospect during Friday's Magic Mike Live! grand opening in Las Vegas.

The stunning couple, who walked the red carpet together at the event, took a moment to chat with E! News, where the mom of one revealed, "We might work together in this show if I have my way one day. There's a part in this show that I really want to do. Hopefully, some day, some audience will get a nice surprise."

Her hubby, who is known for his superhuman abs of steel, stepped in to confirm. "It's almost a probability. It's not even a chance it [won't]," he said. "It's just about when I can actually get a chance to get in shape to do it."

RELATED: Did You Catch Channing Tatum as a Sexy Cowboy in the Kingsman Teaser?

Make it happen, please!