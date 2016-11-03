Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum Cuddle on the Red Carpet

We’re still not over the fact that Channing Tatum is married to someone that’s not us, but seeing him look so in love is a great consolation. The Magic Mike star stepped out for the 22nd Fulfillment Fund Stars Benefit Gala on Wednesday night in L.A., and showed some sweet PDA with his stunning wife, Jenna Dewan Tatum.

The duo made for one hot couple on the red carpet, as Jenna radiated in a blue bustier-top dress that highlighted her toned figure. She paired the frock with her new fringe, John Hardy stud earrings, and T-strap sandals and looked gorgeous for the charitable night out alongside Channing, who sizzled in a three-piece suit.

We'd missed their adorable displays of affection on the carpet and Wednesday's outing did not disappoint. After posing for pictures, Channing wrapped his arms around his wife’s shoulders, holding onto her as she led him through the crowd. Jenna reached back to hold his hands, proving that despite all of 2016’s devastating breakups, love is not dead, you guys.

Jerritt Clark/Getty

This couple is the gift that just keeps on giving.