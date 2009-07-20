Channel Mad Men At Banana Republic

In the current issue of InStyle, Emmy-nominated costume designer Katherine Jane Bryant gives us the scoop on what Joan, Betty and Peggy will be wearing when Mad Men returns on August 16. Wish you lived in the era of wiggle dresses and white gloves? Banana Republic's new Mad Men Style Guide shows you how to put together a '60s-inspired ensemble with pieces from their fall collection. Starting tomorrow, use the special code found inside the Style Guide to upload a photo of your best Mad Men look and you'll be entered for a chance to win a walk-on role on the hit drama.

