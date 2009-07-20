Channel Mad Men At Banana Republic

AMC/Carin Baer;Courtesy of Banana Republic
Bronwyn Barnes
Jul 20, 2009 @ 3:40 pm

In the current issue of InStyle, Emmy-nominated costume designer Katherine Jane Bryant gives us the scoop on what Joan, Betty and Peggy will be wearing when Mad Men returns on August 16. Wish you lived in the era of wiggle dresses and white gloves? Banana Republic's new Mad Men Style Guide shows you how to put together a '60s-inspired ensemble with pieces from their fall collection. Starting tomorrow, use the special code found inside the Style Guide to upload a photo of your best Mad Men look and you'll be entered for a chance to win a walk-on role on the hit drama.

Add to Facebook Add to Twitter

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!