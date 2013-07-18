ChangeItUp! Rihanna, Shay Mitchell, and Ashley Benson Reveal New 'Dos on Instagram, And You Can, Too

Gone are the days of debuting your new haircut at a party or event -- now, celebrities like Rihanna, Shay Mitchell, and Ashley Benson have taken to Instagram to make the big reveal. Yesterday, RiRi posted a picture of her new "ice grey" hue to her account. The Pretty Little Liars also kept their salons busy this week, with Mitchell's new ombre highlights, and Benson's touched-up strands. An Instagram selfie is a great way to break news to your friends about your updated look, but we know the trials of getting a good angle or having your arm dominate the shot all too well. An easy alternative? The CamMe iPhone app! Simply position your phone on a sturdy surface, open the app, then stand back and strike a pose. You can signal that you're ready to go by raising your palm to the camera, which will prompt the app to start a three-second countdown before snapping a picture. Once you've picked the perfect image, post it to Instagram and watch your new 'do become a trending topic.

