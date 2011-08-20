Chanel's New Limited-Edition Nail Polishes!

Chanel nails it again! Next month, the luxury label will release three seriously covetable nail polishes to celebrate the international shopping event Fashion's Night Out. The colors are denim-inspired, hence the title of the collection "Les Jeans De Chanel." And, just like a great pair of jeans, the new shades are flattering and look great paired with any outfit. The limited-edition lacquers will be sold exclusively at Chanel boutiques and Chanel.com starting September 8th, so grab them before they're gone. Get a sneak peek by clicking through the gallery now!

