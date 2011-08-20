Chanel's New Limited-Edition Nail Polishes!

Courtesy Chanel
Marianne Mychaskiw
Aug 20, 2011 @ 9:00 am

Chanel nails it again! Next month, the luxury label will release three seriously covetable nail polishes to celebrate the international shopping event Fashion's Night Out. The colors are denim-inspired, hence the title of the collection "Les Jeans De Chanel." And, just like a great pair of jeans, the new shades are flattering and look great paired with any outfit. The limited-edition lacquers will be sold exclusively at Chanel boutiques and Chanel.com starting September 8th, so grab them before they're gone. Get a sneak peek by clicking through the gallery now!

MORE BEAUTY NEWS:Fall's Newest Nail ColorsMani/Pedi How-To-Guide and More!Our Best Bargain Beauty Buys!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!