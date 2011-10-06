Chanel's Gorgeous Holiday Makeup Collection

Chanel’s newest makeup collection is almost here! Inspired by the iconic colors of the fashion house—red, gold, beige and black—the 14-piece Les Scintillances de Chanel holiday lineup is stocked with versatile glosses, shimmery powders, neutral eye shadows and vibrant lipsticks. (We especially love the intricately pressed, limited-edition Lumière Sculptèe De Chanel Highlight Powder, shown at left.) Click through the gallery to preview the entire lineup, and then mark your calendars—the collection will be available October 11th on Chanel.com.

