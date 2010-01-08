Chanel's Bringing Lipstick Back!

If you're like us, you've got at least three lip glosses in your handbag at any given time. But according to an article in Women's Wear Daily, Chanel's looking to change that. "Women seem to have forgotten how to apply lipstick. We have a whole generation of lip gloss girls," Chanel's global creative director for makeup Peter Philips said. His antidote? Rouge Coco, a 30 shade range of moisturizing, conditioning lipsticks to launch in March. "I want to make lipstick as easy to apply as lip gloss, and for a long-lasting formula to feel comfortable on the lips," he said. If anyone can change our minds, it's Chanel—our lips are waiting with baited breath! In the meantime:

See yourself in every shade of Chanel lipstick now with our Hollywood Makeover Tool!