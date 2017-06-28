Chanel Just Won a Multimillion-Dollar Lawsuit Against Amazon Sellers 

Alexandra Whittaker
Jun 28, 2017 @ 6:15 pm

Chanel is not a fan of knock-offs, and they're making it known legally.

The fashion house won a judgment against Amazon sellers this week for the sellers making money on counterfeit Chanel products. The multimillion-dollar trademark infringement lawsuit was against more than two dozen Amazon stores.

A federal judge ruled in Chanel's favor, but the luxury brand still didn't take home as much as it wanted to initially.

According to WWD, Chanel sought $2 million from each individual seller for the knock-offs sold, but the court settled on $100,000. This means that Chanel will earn about $3 million total from the ruling.

VIDEO: Coinage: Amazon Is Changing the Way We Shop

As a result of the case, Amazon is now required to disable the stores that were mentioned in the lawsuit and take down images of Chanel knock-offs.

RELATED: Is Your Makeup the Real Deal? A Guide to Spotting Counterfeit Beauty Products

This case represents a win for luxury brands in the fight against counterfeit sales.

Show Transcript

Hello from Paris. This is Eric Wilson from InStyle Magazine and Melissa Rubini our Fashion Director. We just came from the Chanel show this morning which was in the set of a French brasserie. And I mean, Karl Lagerfeld actually built an entire cafe. In fact, check this out. [MUSIC] Ok, question for you after watching that show. What did you have for breakfast? I had hot chocolate and. And pain au chocolat. Pain au chocolat. The breakfast of champions. I had poached eggs. [LAUGH] So, anyway, that was a great Chanel show, and make sure you stay tuned for more episodes of Back of the Cab.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!