Chanel Wins Legal Battle to Protect CC Logo from Copycats

Chanel's double C logo is one of the most iconic in the fashion industry. The two interlocking letters have graced runways and handbags alike, and on Tuesday a courtroom defended them from a company attempting to register what ended up being a too-similar logo.

According to WWD, the European Union’s General Court ruled in Chanel's favor against Li Jing Zhou of Spain and Golden Rose 999 Srl, a company in Rome.

In 2010 Zhou registered a logo with two S shapes that resembled the arrangement of Chanel's Cs. And when Chanel tried to have it revoked, the European Union Intellectual Property's Office ruled in favor of Zhou in 2014.

The Tuesday decision changed that.

The General Court agreed that the two logos had "remarkable similarities" to the point where consumers could be confused between the two, and ultimately invalidated Zhou's original registration.

While this is a victory for Chanel, the General Court did stop short of giving them a total win. The General Court rejected Chanel's additional request to have the contested trademark declared invalid because that isn't within its power to make that decision.

This isn't the first time Chanel has taken another company to court over trademark disagreements. Just last month, the fashion house won a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against Amazon sellers who were selling Chanel knock-offs.

Take this as a lesson—Chanel takes its trademarks very seriously.