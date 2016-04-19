Chanel Had a Major #GirlBoss Moment During the Tribeca Film Festival

Cue the champagne: The Tribeca Film Festival just hit a major milestone, and InStyle had a front row seat for the celebration. This year, the festival boasts the highest number of female-directed films in its history with 38 features and 19 shorts. During the annual Women’s Filmmaker Luncheon held at N.Y.C.’s Odeon, Tribeca Festival Co-Founder Jane Rosenthal and Executive Vice President Paula Weinstein announced the news and opened up submissions for Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program.

Billy Farrell Agency

Many of the festival’s prominent female players were alongside Rosenthal and Weinstein to celebrate the news, including 2016 jurors Jennifer Westfeldt (above), Judy Greer (below), Mary Stuart Masterson, and Rachael Leigh Cook, actresses Jennifer Morrison and Rose McGowan, and Katie Holmes (photo at top), who made her directorial debut with the Tribeca premiere of All We Had. During the lunch, Julie Menin, Commissioner of the New York City Department of Consumer Affairs, shared a quote that she she steals from Rosenthal often, “if you want to get something done, give it to a busy woman.” In response, Rosenthal noted, “We can do it all, we just can’t to it all at the same time.”

