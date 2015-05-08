Chanel's Iconic No. 5 Fragrance Finally Gets the Exquisite Exhibit It Deserves

We already knew that Chanel's famed No. 5 scent was a masterpiece in itself, but a new interactive exhibit dedicated to the fragrance in New York City's trendy Meatpacking District allows visitors to see what really goes into creating the work of art, from its inception to the modern day. Aptly-titled "No. 5 in a New Light," the experience takes no longer than 10 minutes to view, but serves as equal parts a sensorial crash-course in the scent and a glamorous twist on the walk-through funhouses you probably frequented as a kid.

As you enter the venue, walk into a dimly-lit corridor and you'll immediately be met by none other than Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel (or her stunning portrait) as her whispers about Chanel No. 5 begin filling the room. The spaces that follow allow you to interact with each element of the fragrance, touching on the innovative design, facts about every flower used, and an especially cool function that transforms the fragrance notes into actual music notes, taking the floral medley into literal melody form.

Once you've finished the entire interactive experience, you'll have to option to indulge in what may be the most luxurious arts and crafts project ever. On a long table spanning the length of the room (photo below), you can channel your inner Andy Warhol by hand-stamping a custom design onto a Chanel No. 5 postcard, and mailing it out to your friends, family—or yourself, to display on your own gallery wall. Scroll down to see more images from inside the exhibit, and make sure to visit "No. 5 in a New Light" at 461 West 14th Street in New York City, now through May 17.

