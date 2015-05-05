Chanel Holds Star-Studded Resort Show in Seoul with Gisele Bündchen, Kristen Stewart, and More

The Met Gala wasn't the only major fashion event that took place yesterday--Chanel presented their 2015 cruise collection in Seoul, South Korea, to a star-studded audience. Karl Lagerfeld invited guests including Gisele Bündchen (who watched rather than walked the runway), Kristen Stewart, and Tilda Swinton to take their seats in the front row inside the futurist space created by architect Zaha Hadid.
The label's creative director took inspiration from the show's location, and sent an explosion of bright colors including fuchsia pink, intense orange, deep violet, mint green, and royal blue down the catwalk. Geometric prints, multi-colored stripes, and delicate florals ran rampant. And in true Lagerfeld form, the finale featured an appearance by the adorable Hudson Kroenig.
Take a look at more photos from the event below.
