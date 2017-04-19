Caroline de Maigret Epitomizes French Girl Style in New Chanel Campaign
The concept of "French girl style" often seems more like fantasy and less like something anyone truly exudes IRL. And then there's Caroline de Maigret.
The model, author, and overall impossibly chic fashion figure defines the look without batting an eyelash. After all, she did write a book called How to Be Parisian Wherever You Are ($14; amazon.com), and, in an essay for InStyle, later wrote that her down-to-earth cool comes from, surprisingly, her love for American fashion. The point is: We want to be her.
It's fitting, then, that Chanel tapped one of its chicest ambassadors for the third installment of its Gabrielle bag campaign, which previously starred Kristen Stewart and Cara Delevingne. Directed by Olivier Assayas, de Maigret breezes through a chic Haussmannian-style apartment in Paris meant to reflect the look and feel of Coco Chanel's original one.
Of course, she manages to not only show off the Gabrielle bag fabulously, but also makes us marvel at just how good a pair of loose-fitting jeans can look with a plain black tee and a blazer. How does she make it look so easy?
Watch the full clip above and prepare to feel inspired.