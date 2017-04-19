The concept of "French girl style" often seems more like fantasy and less like something anyone truly exudes IRL. And then there's Caroline de Maigret.

The model, author, and overall impossibly chic fashion figure defines the look without batting an eyelash. After all, she did write a book called How to Be Parisian Wherever You Are ($14; amazon.com), and, in an essay for InStyle, later wrote that her down-to-earth cool comes from, surprisingly, her love for American fashion. The point is: We want to be her.