See the Best Instagram Snaps from Chanel's Runway Show in Cuba  

One thing's certain: Karl Lagerfeld knows how to make a statement. Chanel's creative director took it to a whole new level when he presented the French fashion house's 2017 Cruise Collection where (literally) no other runway show has gone before—in Havana, Cuba.
Guests (which included celebs like Gisele Bündchen and Tilda Swinton) were treated to a weekend of activities as part of the historic event, with the grand finale being the presentation of Chanel's Cuba-inspired line. Bündchen took to Instagram to share a stunning snap from her travels (above), which she captioned in both English and Portuguese: "Thank you @chanelofficial for this very special experience. #Cuba #ChanelCruiseCuba #ChanelCoco Obrigada @chanelofficial por essa experiência inesquecível."
Check out more photos from the #ChanelCruiseCuba fashion extravaganza below.