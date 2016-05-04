See the Best Instagram Snaps from Chanel's Runway Show in Cuba  

One thing's certain: Karl Lagerfeld knows how to make a statement. Chanel's creative director took it to a whole new level when he presented the French fashion house's 2017 Cruise Collection where (literally) no other runway show has gone before—in Havana, Cuba.

Guests (which included celebs like Gisele Bündchen and Tilda Swinton) were treated to a weekend of activities as part of the historic event, with the grand finale being the presentation of Chanel's Cuba-inspired line. Bündchen took to Instagram to share a stunning snap from her travels (above), which she captioned in both English and Portuguese: "Thank you @chanelofficial for this very special experience. #Cuba #ChanelCruiseCuba #ChanelCoco Obrigada @chanelofficial por essa experiência inesquecível."

Check out more photos from the #ChanelCruiseCuba fashion extravaganza below.

#cococuba #ChanelCruiseCuba A video posted by Eric Wilson (@ericwilsonsays) on May 3, 2016 at 10:20pm PDT

#ChanelCruiseCuba #CocoCuba A photo posted by CHANEL (@chanelofficial) on May 4, 2016 at 6:00am PDT

#ChanelCruiseCuba #CocoCuba A video posted by CHANEL (@chanelofficial) on May 4, 2016 at 5:03am PDT

GREETINGS FROM CHANEL CUBA 🔥 @lindseywixson A photo posted by frederikke🌟sofie (@frederikkesofie) on May 3, 2016 at 5:39pm PDT

💋#cococuba A photo posted by Lindsey Wixson (@lindseywixson) on May 2, 2016 at 11:54am PDT

Thank you @chanelofficial for this very special experience. #Cuba #ChanelCruiseCuba ✨ Obrigada @chanelofficial por essa experiência inesquecível. A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on May 4, 2016 at 6:20am PDT

Che in sequins. #ChanelCruiseCuba #cococuba A photo posted by Eric Wilson (@ericwilsonsays) on May 3, 2016 at 10:19pm PDT

Hola Cuba! @chanelofficial #cuba #havana #cococuba A photo posted by Melissa Rubini (@instylemelissa) on May 3, 2016 at 9:16pm PDT

Tilda Swinton arrives at El Paseo Del Prado for @chaneloffical's Cruise show #cococuba #chanelcruisecuba A photo posted by Globe Style (@globestyle) on May 3, 2016 at 4:03pm PDT

#ChanelCruiseCuba #CocoCuba A photo posted by CHANEL (@chanelofficial) on May 3, 2016 at 9:01pm PDT

#ChanelCruiseCuba #CocoCuba A photo posted by CHANEL (@chanelofficial) on May 3, 2016 at 9:41pm PDT

Traffic jam. #cococuba #ChanelCruiseCuba A photo posted by Eric Wilson (@ericwilsonsays) on May 3, 2016 at 3:38pm PDT