Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer Welcome a Son

It looks like Chad Michael Murray will be celebrating Father's Day for the frist time this year—the actor and his wife Sarah Roemer have welcomed a son. Murray announced the news with a series of tweets Sunday on Twitter:

Sry I'm missin @JimKellyInc charity this year in Buffalo. My fav event 2 attend, but we've been blessed with a son. Gods greatest gift. — Chad Michael Murray (@ChadMMurray) May 31, 2015

Sarah & I couldn't b happier & intend 2 spend many a day having family adventures & watching @buffalobills football! & also @Chargers now — Chad Michael Murray (@ChadMMurray) May 31, 2015

The former One Tree Hill actor and Roemer met on the set of Chosen and have been dating since 2014. Murray announced back in January that not only had they secretly wed, but they were expecting their first child together. Congratulations to the growing family!

