Chace Crawford Shows Off His Smokin' Hot Bod South of the Border 

Oh, Chace Crawford, how we love thee. The Upper East Sider—er, gossip Girl star, was in Mexico over Memorial Day weekend, where he showed off his glorious physique sans shirt by the pool. Crawford, who played clean-cut Nate Archibald on the hit TV show, wore bright red swim trunks and a backwards baseball hat for the day, giving us a clear view of his abs. Thank you, Chace.

The actor was in Mexico with his sister, Candice, and her husband Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. And while we don't know how long we'll have to wait to see him shirtless again, we do know when we can see him on TV—Crawford is set to co-star in the ABC drama Oil that premieres this fall.

PHOTOS: The Hottest Celebrity Abs