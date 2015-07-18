15 Times Birthday Boy Chace Crawford Made His Fans' Day

It's the big 3-0 for Chace Crawford–and he's giving fans more reason to celebrate! The birthday boy, best known for his character Nate Archibald on Gossip Girl, is returning to television this fall in ABC's new drama series, Blood & Oil, about a modern-day oil rush in North Dakota.

The hunky heartthrob, whose chiseled abs are often caught shirtless on vacation, also happens to be one of the most gracious actors in Hollywood. Crawford often showcases his run-ins with fans on his Instagram and Facebook feeds—and whether it's high up in the Andes at Machu Picchu (as seen above) or down at ground level, he always has time to take a quick snap.

Sexy, humble, and willing to take a selfie with the masses? It's obvious why his popularity transcends the reaches of the Upper East Side. Here's wishing Crawford a momentous 30th year as we take a look at his best moments with fans, starting with the one above:

Yes it's Machu Picchu guys! A photo posted by Chace Crawford (@officialchacecrawford) on Jun 30, 2015 at 11:08am PDT

A photo posted by Chace Crawford (@officialchacecrawford) on Oct 8, 2014 at 8:25pm PDT

A photo posted by Chace Crawford (@officialchacecrawford) on Jan 8, 2014 at 1:53pm PST

Met some great fans A photo posted by Chace Crawford (@officialchacecrawford) on Sep 21, 2013 at 5:46pm PDT

A photo posted by Chace Crawford (@officialchacecrawford) on Sep 21, 2013 at 5:45pm PDT

A photo posted by Chace Crawford (@officialchacecrawford) on Sep 16, 2013 at 1:27pm PDT

Shoutout to @megan_rinker13, don't think I made your life though! A photo posted by Chace Crawford (@officialchacecrawford) on Jul 28, 2013 at 10:35am PDT

@heyitslia Saw your comment, I remember you! A photo posted by Chace Crawford (@officialchacecrawford) on Jul 28, 2013 at 10:28am PDT

Oh hi A photo posted by Chace Crawford (@officialchacecrawford) on Feb 12, 2013 at 7:38pm PST

Weird faces are the best. Duck lips! A photo posted by Chace Crawford (@officialchacecrawford) on Feb 5, 2013 at 9:22pm PST

So much fun! A photo posted by Chace Crawford (@officialchacecrawford) on Feb 4, 2013 at 8:16pm PST

Another #repost from a fan! @cuicuig If any of you have ever met and taken a picture tag me and I'll post it! I love all of you! A photo posted by Chace Crawford (@officialchacecrawford) on Feb 1, 2013 at 3:27pm PST

#repost from a fan, great meeting you! @blondetidbits A photo posted by Chace Crawford (@officialchacecrawford) on Feb 1, 2013 at 2:53pm PST

​PHOTOS: The Hottest Celebrity Abs