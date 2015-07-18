15 Times Birthday Boy Chace Crawford Made His Fans' Day

It's the big 3-0 for Chace Crawford–and he's giving fans more reason to celebrate! The birthday boy, best known for his character Nate Archibald on Gossip Girl, is returning to television this fall in ABC's new drama series, Blood & Oil, about a modern-day oil rush in North Dakota.
The hunky heartthrob, whose chiseled abs are often caught shirtless on vacation, also happens to be one of the most gracious actors in Hollywood. Crawford often showcases his run-ins with fans on his Instagram and Facebook feeds—and whether it's high up in the Andes at Machu Picchu (as seen above) or down at ground level, he always has time to take a quick snap.
Sexy, humble, and willing to take a selfie with the masses? It's obvious why his popularity transcends the reaches of the Upper East Side. Here's wishing Crawford a momentous 30th year as we take a look at his best moments with fans, starting with the one above: