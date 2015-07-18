15 Times Birthday Boy Chace Crawford Made His Fans' Day

Instagram/officialchacecrawford
Hana Asbrink
Jul 18, 2015 @ 8:15 am

It's the big 3-0 for Chace Crawford–and he's giving fans more reason to celebrate! The birthday boy, best known for his character Nate Archibald on Gossip Girl, is returning to television this fall in ABC's new drama series, Blood & Oil, about a modern-day oil rush in North Dakota.

The hunky heartthrob, whose chiseled abs are often caught shirtless on vacation, also happens to be one of the most gracious actors in Hollywood. Crawford often showcases his run-ins with fans on his Instagram and Facebook feeds—and whether it's high up in the Andes at Machu Picchu (as seen above) or down at ground level, he always has time to take a quick snap.

Sexy, humble, and willing to take a selfie with the masses? It's obvious why his popularity transcends the reaches of the Upper East Side. Here's wishing Crawford a momentous 30th year as we take a look at his best moments with fans, starting with the one above:

Yes it's Machu Picchu guys!

A photo posted by Chace Crawford (@officialchacecrawford) on

Met some great fans

A photo posted by Chace Crawford (@officialchacecrawford) on

Shoutout to @megan_rinker13, don't think I made your life though!

A photo posted by Chace Crawford (@officialchacecrawford) on

@heyitslia Saw your comment, I remember you!

A photo posted by Chace Crawford (@officialchacecrawford) on

Oh hi

A photo posted by Chace Crawford (@officialchacecrawford) on

Weird faces are the best. Duck lips!

A photo posted by Chace Crawford (@officialchacecrawford) on

So much fun!

A photo posted by Chace Crawford (@officialchacecrawford) on

Another #repost from a fan! @cuicuig If any of you have ever met and taken a picture tag me and I'll post it! I love all of you!

A photo posted by Chace Crawford (@officialchacecrawford) on

#repost from a fan, great meeting you! @blondetidbits

A photo posted by Chace Crawford (@officialchacecrawford) on

​PHOTOS: The Hottest Celebrity Abs

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!