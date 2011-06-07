CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2011: What Everyone Wore!

Image zoom Getty Images (4)

The fashion industry celebrated its highest honors last night at the annual Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards. And as to be expected with a fashion event, there were lots of great style moments: Ashley Greene arrived on the arm of Michael Kors, stylist Brad Goreski dressed expectant mother Jessica Alba in Diane Von Furstenberg, and sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen arrived in designs from their own label The Row. Lady Gaga also made her elaborate entrance in a blue wig and head-to-toe custom Mugler, there to accept her Fashion Icon Award. "I can't believe I'm being allowed in here!" she said as she took the stage. Visit CFDA.com to see the night's full list of winners, and check out what everyone wore by clicking "See the Photos" now!

— With reporting by Grace Lee