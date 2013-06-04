CFDA Awards 2013: Why Miranda Kerr Really Chose Her Proenza Schouler Dress

Now here's what we call fashion fate! Miranda Kerr knows a thing or two about picking a winning outfit, and last night at the CFDA Awards, the model hit the red carpet in a Proenza Schouler ensemble only moments before the label designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez were awarded Womenswear Designer of the Year. At an event announcing her partnership with Gillette Venus, we just had to ask why she chose the number, and her reaction to the big win. "I loved the colors, I loved the shape, and it just felt good!" she told InStyle.com exclusively. "I thought it was something a little different, and I liked how the silhouette was really fun." This marks the third year Proenza Schouler won the award, and Kerr thinks the title is more fitting than ever for the duo. "I really feel like they are inspiring, creative people, and it was wonderful that they were recognized for that," she added. "It was a very supportive environment. Everyone in the industry was recognizing the hard work their peers have put in, and it was a fun night, too!"

