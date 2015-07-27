The Webster Miami CEO and Co-Founder Laure Hériard Dubreuil Reveals Her Summer Style 

Throughout the month of July, we will be bringing you "My Summer Style," the ultimate look into the lives of our favorite fashion insiders. Here we’ve asked these women to spill their favorite spots to eat, drink, and play this summer. For more inspiration, head on over to Summer in Style to read up on the travel destinations, beauty tips, and more.
Laure Hériard Dubreuil, CEO and Co-Founder of The Webster Miami
Summer weekend destination:
Domaine Murtoli in Corsica for long swims and total serenity.
Best place for an outdoor meal:
The Hotel Pellicano terrace—nothing beats this view and the most amazing food.
Cocktail you can't resist:
Aperol Spritz.
Ultimate summer movie:
Purple Noon with Alain Delon, Romy Schneider and Marie Laforet.
Essential beach read:
Plonger by Christophe Ono-dit-Biot
Sun exposure strategy:
I love the beach and the sun—it is the reason why I moved to Miami in the first place. I am an avid swimmer (I created a capsule collection for Eres this summer), but I know I need to protect my face and body with high SPF at all times. Clarins and Esthederm are my go-to brands. For my hair I use Christophe Robin rose mist.
Three songs on your summer playlist:
"No One Is Looking At U" by Nicolas Jaar.
"What For" by Toro y Moi.
"Our Love" by Caribou.
Favorite beach:
My favorite beach is the one I am dreaming of going to on Lord Howe Island—it's a bit far but so amazing, I have heard. All beaches are always such a dream for me anyway.
