The Webster Miami CEO and Co-Founder Laure Hériard Dubreuil Reveals Her Summer Style 

Laure Hériard Dubreuil, CEO and Co-Founder of The Webster Miami

Summer weekend destination:

Domaine Murtoli in Corsica for long swims and total serenity.

Best place for an outdoor meal:

The Hotel Pellicano terrace—nothing beats this view and the most amazing food.

Cocktail you can't resist:

Aperol Spritz.

Ultimate summer movie:

Purple Noon with Alain Delon, Romy Schneider and Marie Laforet.

Essential beach read:

Plonger by Christophe Ono-dit-Biot

Sun exposure strategy:

I love the beach and the sun—it is the reason why I moved to Miami in the first place. I am an avid swimmer (I created a capsule collection for Eres this summer), but I know I need to protect my face and body with high SPF at all times. Clarins and Esthederm are my go-to brands. For my hair I use Christophe Robin rose mist.

Three songs on your summer playlist:

"No One Is Looking At U" by Nicolas Jaar.

"What For" by Toro y Moi.

"Our Love" by Caribou.

Favorite beach:

My favorite beach is the one I am dreaming of going to on Lord Howe Island—it's a bit far but so amazing, I have heard. All beaches are always such a dream for me anyway.

RELATED: Brock Collection Designer Laura Vassar Brock Reveals Her Summer Style