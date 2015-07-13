CEO and Founder of Reformation Yael Aflalo Reveals Her Summer Style

Throughout the month of July, we will be bringing you "My Summer Style," the ultimate look into the lives of our favorite fashion insiders. Here we’ve asked these women to spill their favorite spots to eat, drink, and play this summer. For more inspiration, head on over to Summer in Style to read up on the travel destinations, beauty tips, and more.
Yael Aflalo, CEO and Founder of Reformation
Summer weekend destination:
Best place for an outdoor meal:
Cocktail you can't resist:
I stick to green juice.
Ultimate summer movie:
Endless Summer.
Essential beach read:
How Google Works by Eric Schmidt and Jonathan Rosenburg.
Sun exposure strategy:
I lather my face and body in SPF.
Three songs on your summer playlist:
"Can't Feel My Face" by The Weeknd, "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac, and "Je T'aime" by Serge Gainsbourg.
Favorite beach:
Point Dume, Malibu.
