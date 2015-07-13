CEO and Founder of Reformation Yael Aflalo Reveals Her Summer Style

Yael Aflalo, CEO and Founder of Reformation 

Summer weekend destination:

Ojai Valley Inn and Spa.

Best place for an outdoor meal:

Geoffrey's Malibu.

Cocktail you can't resist:

I stick to green juice.

Ultimate summer movie:

Endless Summer.

Essential beach read:

How Google Works by Eric Schmidt and Jonathan Rosenburg.

Sun exposure strategy: 

I lather my face and body in SPF.

Three songs on your summer playlist:

"Can't Feel My Face" by The Weeknd, "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac, and "Je T'aime" by Serge Gainsbourg.

Favorite beach:

Point Dume, Malibu.

