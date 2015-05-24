Could Your Cell Phone Be Causing Your Breakouts?

Are you constantly battling bumps along your chin and the side of your face? Don't start questioning your skin care routine just yet—the screen of your iPhone 6 could be the culprit. Between getting pressed against the makeup on your face, tossed in your handbag, rubbing the insides of your pockets, and charging on your desk, your phone comes into contact with a few not-so-sterile surfaces over the course of a day. That means the bacteria it picks up could work its way into your pores and trigger a breakout. Luckily, "tech-ne" (or, acne brought on by your tech device) is easy to control, and we put together a list of three easy ways to do just that.

Wipe It Down

Before picking up the phone and after you've finished a lengthy conversation, be sure to wipe away any dirt, makeup, or sweat that could still be stuck to the screen so it doesn't transfer to your skin. Well-Kept's Screen-Cleansing Towelettes ($6 for a pack of 15; staywellkept.com) can remove all the grime in just one swipe, though any wet wipe or even a damp paper towel will also do the trick.

Rethink Your Chatting Position

For those times when you can't completely clean up your screen, try holding the phone further away from your face so there is no contact with your skin. You can also consider using the microphone on your earbuds, or a bluetooth headset. Not only will they free up your hands, but the breakouts along your chin and side of the face will quickly become a thing of the past.

Treat the Area

Concentrate the acne-fighting products in your arsenal over the affected area. We recommend using a gentle cleanser like Clinique's Acne Solutions Cleansing Gel ($20; clinique.com) to remove your makeup, then follow with the Bliss No Zit Sherlock spot treatment ($18; ulta.com), which is rich in blemish-killing salicylic acid.

