Celine Is Coming Out With 11 Gender-Neutral Fragrances

Celine's expansion into fragrance was first announced when Hedi Slimane took over as the French fashion house's Creative, Image, and Artistic Director in January 2018. After completely overhauling the brand's aesthetic — including dropping the accent, changing the logo and designing collections that look more rock-and-roll — Slimane is ready to tell the world what the new Celine smells like.

The Celine Haute Parfumerie Collection is a line of 11 '60s and '70s-inspired gender-neutral scents, nine of which are set to launch in late October. The other two will hit shelves in 2020. Slimane, who previously helped create Christian Dior's perfume collection in 2004, oversaw the names of the fragrances and bottles, along with the scents themselves. The day-to-night theme of the collection is strong, thanks to names like "Nightclubbing" and "La Peau Nue," which roughly translates to "bare skin." All of the 11 fragrances are anchored by the same "powdery" base note, and built up upon with notes tree moss, iris, rose, or chypre accord.

"By questioning for over more than 20 years the societal notion of gender in his collections and photographs, Hedi Slimane is closely and culturally associated with the advent of a masculine-feminine style in both fashion and photography and, more particularly, with an androgynous definitely of masculinity," said the brand's release. "Consequently, the Celine Haute Parmumerie Collection recaptures the couturier's stylistic codes."

This is the first fragrance Celine has released since 1964, but it's not the first high fashion house create their take on the concept of gender-neutral scents. Most recently, Gucci released Mémoire d'une Odeur, a gender-blending scent with Harry Styles as its campaign star. On the celebrity fragrance front, Cher's upcoming Eau de Couture by Cher is also genderless.

The Celine Haute Parfumerie Collection will be available exclusively at Celine boutiques in late October 2019.