Celine Dion's New Signature Perfume: Available Now!

Celine Dion’s latest fragrance—Signature by Celine Dion—just hit stores this week! “This scent is all about the relationship that I’ve been having with my fans for over 30 years,” the singer told InStyle.com exclusively. The result is a rich combination of floral notes, pink lady apples, and guava, mixed with Indian jasmine, musk, amberwood, and sandalwood. “It’s light, so it’s for any kind of girl at any age. This perfume isn’t a powerful statement; the power I leave to the person. We’ve got the power!” As for how to wear the fragrance, Dion has a smart suggestion: “Perfume is not the leader of your life, it accompanies you. It helps you accomplish what you’re going to do.” In other words, one spritz will do. Shop Signature by Celine Dion for $33.50 (1.7 oz.) at Kohl’s, Target, Sears, Walmart, and most major drugstores now.

