Celine Dion's New Las Vegas Show: See Her Stunning Stage Outfits!

Welcome back to Las Vegas, Celine Dion! The singer kicked off a three-year run of her new show Celine at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace last night, back in Vegas after ending a sold out five-year run at Caesars in 2007. To put it simply, the show is mega—the theater seats 4,300 people, a 31-piece orchestra joins her on stage, and she sings a 90-minute set. And that’s not even the best part: Not only is her new show a concert, it’s also a fashion show! Dion, who is back on stage four months after giving birth to twins, wears gorgeous couture gowns by Armani Prive (left), Balmain (right), Elie Saab, Givenchy and Atelier Versace. “This is a dream come true,” Dion told the opening night crowd. Click through for details on Celine Dion’s stage looks!