Celine Dion's Backwards Tux Went from Fashion Don't to Oscar Legend

With awards season coming to a close, we've been treated to a range of memorable, somewhat forgettable, and please-just-let-us-forget-about-it moments.

The Oscars may be considered the grand finale of a whirlwind season of gowns, glamour, and statuettes, but there's one crowning achievement that stands out no matter what anyone else is wearing: Celine Dion and her now-infamous backward John Galliano tuxedo. Back in 1999, when the look was skewered as a major fashion don't, Dion was just giving her fans a taste of the looks to come. Now that Dion's a fashion darling and embraces out-there looks on the daily, the tux seems totally tame.

Dion insists that if she wore the outfit today, it wouldn't be so polarizing. Instead, like all of Dion's latest outfits, it would probably be celebrated. With this year's event happening in just a few days, here's what Dion said about her unforgettable look.

Image zoom Jim Smeal/WireImage

RELATED: My Heart Will Go on for Celine Dion's Paris Couture Week Style

"When I wore that look, yes it was at the Oscars, and when I wore that, everyone was wearing dresses, not pants," she told People. "I was the only one with pants in a backward suit from Galliano and if I would do this today it would work. It was avant-garde at the time. And it doesn’t matter, you just have to assume what you wear, you wear, and I did."

Chalk it up to being a head of the fashion curve, because when Dion steps out in another head-scratching 'fit these days — leather hot pants, anyone? — we're all here for it. Celine's not expected at the Oscars this year, but can we make sure she gets on every red carpet from now on?

UPDATED: This story has been updated from a previous version on 2/20/2019.