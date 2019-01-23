Celine Dion Is Left Speechless Over a Couture Look in Paris

Surely, Celine Dion can acknowledge great style when she sees it. This is a woman, who at age 50, rocks a python trench coat and head-to-toe sequins with the confidence of a 20-year-old, and takes five to six hours in fittings with her stylist. But when a model walked down the runway at Giorgio Armani Privé, the singer was rendered absolutely speechless by a couture look.

Sitting front row, Dion arrived at the presentation wearing a pair of wide-leg black trousers, a white pussy bow blouse, and a knee-length tail around the backside of her outfit. During the show, the mother of two can be seen casually speaking with her fellow seat mates, until she suddenly stops mid-conversation to marvel at a sparkly floral dress coming down the catwalk.

Image zoom Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Without finding any words to describe what she just witnessed, Dion expressed her admiration for the design's beauty with a lengthy stare and a meme-worthy hand gesture. Check out her full reaction below:

Celine Dion loving a couture look pic.twitter.com/qMjHYjpUbC — rachel seville tashjian (@theprophetpizza) January 22, 2019

Her response to the couture wonder isn't all that surprising. According to Dion's stylist, Law Roach, she is a true fashionista to the core. "Celine has no fear and she’s really a fashion girl and when you have the opportunity to work with someone with no fear … I can literally bring her anything and she’ll like try it on and we play in clothes,” Roach said at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

Someone send this dress to Celine, stat!