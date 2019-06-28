Celine Dion Just Set the Denim Trend We Never Saw Coming

Celine Dion is a fashion icon in the truest sense of the word. She doesn’t follow trends; she sets them. I mean, have you ever wondered how people would react if you left the house with one pant leg rolled up and the other skirting the ground when you have no intention of hopping on a bicycle? Celine doesn’t waste time wondering, she simply does.

On Friday, the singer stepped out in Paris wearing an inventively styled pair of high-waist blue jeans (Ooh la la!) — but the entrepreneurial spirit of her outfit didn’t end there. She complemented her denim with a pink Ostrich feather Attico top, a matching set of furry sandals, a patterned handbag, and cat-eye sunglasses.

Image zoom AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

RELATED: Celine Dion Took "Business Casual" and Made It Vegas

Was she readying herself to ride a bike, or simply making a statement that went something like this: “I’m Celine Dion. I do what I like”? We can only hope and pray it’s the latter. If a Hadid isn’t walking Fashion Week this September with a single pant leg rolled up toward the heavens, we will revolt.