Celine Dion's Sheer Optical Illusion Dress Will Make You Dizzy

We know you're tired of hearing it, and honestly, we're a little tired of saying it, but Celine Dion is a fashion goddess walking among us — and today she happened to be walking among us in the coolest, slinkiest, most sheer dress we've ever seen.

On Monday, the icon stepped out in Paris for the Iris van Herpen show during Paris Couture Week wearing a long-sleeved see-through gown made of vertical, 3D-esque wavy red strands that had the effect of an optical illusion.

The dress also featured a plunging bodice with a fishnet overlay and a cinched waist with a flowing fitted skirt, something we had not believed could exist before this very day.

Image zoom Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

She paired the avant garde dress with a simple pair of black heels and played it light on accessories — after all, a dress like that speaks for itself. She did, however, match her eye makeup to the dress with a hot pink smokey eye and wore her hair down in a slicked back style.

Keeping our eyes peeled for what Celine wears next.